Iran discover fate at Volleyball U21 World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran’s players will be aiming to create more golden memories across the Persian Gulf when they compete at the Bahrain 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship.

The tournament will take place in the ISA Sports City Hall in Manama from July 18-27, fivb.org reported.

Two years ago, Iran won the FIVB U19 World Championship in Bahrain and they will be out to match their run to the gold medal 2017 match which culminated in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20) victory over Russia.

Iran qualified for the tournament as Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) U19 champions and they begin the tournament in Pool C against Russia, Tunisia and the Czech Republic.

Defending U19 champions Poland qualified through the FIVB U21 Volleyball Rankings, along with Italy, China, Canada and Morocco.

Poland beat Cuba 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-19) in the gold medal match, and they will begin their defense in Pool D against Brazil, Italy and Canada.

The hosts have been drawn in Pool A where they will take on 2019 Men’s U21 Pan American Cup winners Puerto Rico, Morocco and China.

Men's U21 World Championship in Bahrain - Drawing of lots - Pools

Pool A: Bahrain, China, Morocco, Puerto Rico

Pool B: Cuba, Argentina, Egypt, Korea

Pool C: Russia, Iran, Czech Republic, Tunisia

Pool D: Poland, Brazil, Canada, Italy