Rouhani: Enemy can never bring Iranian nation to its knees

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that enemy can never bring the noble Iranian nation to its knees.

He made the remarks in a meeting of Iranian government officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, held on Wednesday on the occasion of auspicious Eid al-Fitr.

“Undoubtedly, the enemy can never bring the noble nation of Islamic Iran to its knees, and the Iranian people and government will come out victorious with their patience,” he added.

He seized this opportunity to express his sincere congratulations to the noble nation of Islamic Iran and all Islamic communities in the world and said, “Eid al-Fitr is the feast of freedom, liberation and also get rid of the Divine retribution.”

Rouhani pointed to the US unilateral withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “US President Trump pulled his country out of Iran’s nuclear deal last year and expected Iran to leave the deal like itself in order to easily enforce the international sanctions against Iran without paying a cost but perseverance and patience of Iranian government and people foiled conspiracies waged by the United States against the country."

He went on to say that US was forced to shoulder the responsibility for violating the agreement which led to the political and social victory of Iran in the world.

Today, the enemy has changed its tactic in the region although these baseless and unfounded statements of US officials will have no effect in the strong will of Iranian people, Rouhani stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the economic problems overshadowing the country caused by US sanctions and said, “effective steps have been taken by the government in line with resolving problems facing the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

The government will make its utmost efforts to settle economic problems that the people of the country are facing, Rouhani emphasized.

(Source: Mehr News Agency)