Filmmakers to hold workshops at Iran European film festival

TEHRAN – Ten filmmakers from Europe and Iran will be holding several workshops during a European film festival, which opens today in eight Iranian cities.

Dutch director Jean van de Velde, Cypriot producer Marios Piperides and Swiss producer Thierry Spicher are among the cineastes.

Fereidun Jeirani, Rasul Sadr-Ameli, Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur, Maziar Miri, Mehrdad Oskui, Mani Mirsadeqi and Siavash Jamali, all from Iran, will also hold workshops at the event.

The ten-day festival titled “European Film Week” will open today at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran by screening “The Dark Valley”, a 2014 Austrian-German western drama directed by Andreas Prochaska, and “The Silent Army”, Van de Velde’s 2008 drama about the hardships of child soldiers in Africa.

Movies from Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Slovenia, Finland, Denmark and England will also be screened during the festival, which is organized as a collaborative effort between Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC).

Kish Island and the cities of Shiraz, Babol, Isfahan, Kerman, Mashhad and Tabriz will host the festival simultaneously.

The festival was also organized in Iran in 2017 and 2018.

Photo: A poster for the European Film Week.



