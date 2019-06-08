Iran’s Hosseini wins gold medal at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

TEHRAN - Iran's Asian Games champion Mirhashem Hosseini won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series opener in Rome.

He defeated South Korea's three-time world champion Lee Dae-hoon 13-11 in the final in the men's under-68kg.

Bronze medal went to Zhao Shuai of China alongside world champion Bradly Sinden of Britain.

Also, Hosseini compatriot Sajad Mardani and Britain's Mahama Cho claimed a bronze medal in the men's over-80kg.

Russia's Vladislav Larin earned gold in the category after defeating Kazakhstan's Ruslan Zhaparov 9-7 in the final at Foro Italico Arena.

The competition is due to continue on Saturday with the women's under-57kg, men's under-58kg and women's over-67kg events.

In total, 255 of the highest-ranked taekwondo athletes from 53 countries are set to compete in four male and four female Olympic weight categories.

The World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships was launched in 2006 and has since become one of the most popular events on the taekwondo calendar.

Expanding the Grand Prix concept to include poomsae is part of the federation’s commitment to innovating and evolving the sport for the benefit of its athletes and fans.