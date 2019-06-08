Iran win 2019 IWF Junior World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships.

The Championships took place in Suva, capital of the beautiful country of Fiji, 1-8 June and now it has been successfully concluded.

The Iranian team won the title in the Men’s Team Classification with 622 points, followed by the U.S. (552), and Japan (521).

In the Women’s Team Classification, the U.S. stood first with 615 and South Korea and Turkey finished in second and third place with 431 and 409, respectively.

Emphasizing the importance of this championship in the life of Fiji, the President of Fiji, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote attended the event and demonstrated the warmest hospitality to the weightlifting family. “Fiji is proud to host this important event and the Fijians are doing their best to make everybody feel at home. Never before have so many countries been represented at a sports event in Fiji,”

The event was included in the “Voices of the Athletes” Schools Program, which meant students from 12 Fiji schools had the chance to witness an event of this size.

In total, 235 athletes participated, 105 women and 130 men from 41 countries. At the women, China won the medal tally (11,1,0), followed by KAZ (6,0,0) and VIE (3,3,0). At the men, Uzbekistan had the most medals (6,0,0) then EGY (3,0,0) and IRI (2,4,9).