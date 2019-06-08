Iran’s Khonyagaran Orchestra to perform at WOMEX

TEHRAN – Khonyagaran, an all-female orchestra led by prominent Iranian composer Behzad Abdi, has been selected to perform a concert at the 25th edition of WOMEX – the World Music Expo in Tampere, Finland.

Kamancheh player Mehrnam Rastegari, tar player Targol Khaliqi, qanun player Seda Sodeifi, ney player Sheida Qazi and nine other musicians will accompany the orchestra during the performance, which will be a repertoire of Iranian folk and traditional music.

Music ensembles from India, Brazil, Korea, Argentina, the U.S., France and several other countries will give performances at the expo, which will run from October 23 to 27.

Photo: Khonyagaran Orchestra in an undated photo.

