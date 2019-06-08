“How to Survive a Horror Movie” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American novelist and screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith’s book “How to Survive a Horror Movie: All the Skills to Dodge the Kills” has recently been published in Persian by Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Hossein Yaqubi, the 2007 book, which is a parody of the horror genre in cinema, tries to show the ways to defeat every obstacle found in scary films including ghosts, vampires, zombies, serial killers, cannibalistic hillbillies and haunted Japanese videocassettes.

The book also has a foreword by American filmmaker Wes Craven, who was known for his pioneering work in the genre of horror films, particularly slasher films.

Photo: The front cover of the Persian version of “How to Survive a Horror Movie: All the Skills to Dodge the Kills” by American writer Seth Grahame-Smith.

ABU/YAW