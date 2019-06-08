FIVB: Kubiak must apologize to Iranians

The FIVB Disciplinary Panel Sub-Committee has ruled that Polish national team player, Michal Kubiak, committed violations of the FIVB Disciplinary Regulations based on his public statements made about Iran during an interview on 26 May 2019.

The FIVB Disciplinary Panel Sub-Committee accepted the sanction imposed on Kubiak by the Disciplinary Department of the Polish Volleyball Federation of a reprimand and six-match sanction, to be served during Week 3 and 4 of the VNL 2019, which it found to be in line with the FIVB Disciplinary Regulations.

Additionally, the FIVB Disciplinary Sub-Committee strongly recommended that the Polish Volleyball Federation require Kubiak to issue a written apology, which should be read by the announcer during the match between Poland and Iran during Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League.

The FIVB Disciplinary Panel Sub-Committee noted that the decision of the Disciplinary Department of the Polish Volleyball Federation was subject to appeal and reserved the right to re-open the proceedings if Kubiak files an appeal of that decision or failed to serve his sanction, fivb.org reported.

Kubiak had launched a stinging attack on Iranian nation in #PrawdaSiatki YouTube program.

“They always insult us into the field and don’t respect us but play innocent. The Iranians think they are great and the best and we are the worst. But I believe that they are fatal, malicious and damned people. For me, this nation doesn’t exist, even though they proudly call themselves Persians, not Arabs. Sometimes we have to play with them, but for me, they don’t exist,” Kubiak had said.