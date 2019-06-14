Iran extend winning run to six in 2019 FIVB VNL

TEHRAN – Iran swept past Canada in straight sets (25-15, 26-24, 25-16) at the third competition week of the men’s 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Urmia, West Azarbaijan province on Friday.

Team Melli will face Poland and Russia on Saturday and Sunday, respectively at the Ghadir Hall.

Igor Kolakovic’s team have already seized five wins against Italy, Germany, China, Argentina and Japan and lost to Brazil in the first two weeks.

The competition is being held between May and July 2019 and the final round will take place in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States.

Earlier on the day Russia defeated Poland 3-1.

This is the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

The 16 teams compete in a round-robin format with every core team hosting a pool at least once. The teams are divided into four pools of four teams at each week and compete five weeks long, for 120 matches. The top five teams after the preliminary round join the hosts of the final round to compete in the final round.