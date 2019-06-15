Iran earn hard-fought win over Poland in 2019 FIVB VNL

TEHRAN – Iran extended their winning run at the third competition week of the men’s 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Urmia, West Azarbaijan province on Saturday.

Team Melli defeated defending champions Poland 3-2 (25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-8) at the Ghadir Hall.

Amir Ghafour scored 28 points for Iran,while Lukasz Kaczmarek had 22 points for Poland.

Iran extended their winning run to seven matches as Igor Kolakovic’s team had already seized six wins against Italy, Germany, China, Argentina, Japan and Canada and lost to Brazil.

Iran will face Russia on Sunday.

The competition is being held between May and July 2019 and the final round will take place in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States.

This is the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

The 16 teams compete in a round-robin format with every core team hosting a pool at least once. The teams are divided into four pools of four teams at each week and compete five weeks long, for 120 matches. The top five teams after the preliminary round join the hosts of the final round to compete in the final round.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein