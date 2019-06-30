VNL 2019: Iran suffer defeat against the US

TEHRAN – Iran suffered third loss in the 2019 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Sunday.

Team Melli lost to the U.S. (25-27, 21-25, 20-25) in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Igor Kolakovic’s team had previously lost to Brazil and France.

Benjamin Patch had 16 points for the U.S. and Iran’s Milad Ebadipour registered 14 points.

Iran had already qualified for the Final Six to be held in Chicago.

This is the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

The top five teams after the preliminary round join the hosts of the final round to compete in the final round.