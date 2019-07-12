Iran beaten by young Poland in VNL Final Six

TEHRAN – Iran lost to young Poland team 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22) in Pool B of the second FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League Finals in Chicago.

Poland were led by Bartosz Bednorz’s 24 points while Amir Ghafour boasted 22 points.

Pool A consists of hosts the U.S., defending champions Russia and 2018 silver medalists France.

The Iranian team need to beat Brazil Friday night to book a place in the competition’s semi-final.

The six teams contesting the final round qualified after each country played 15 round-robin qualification matches across the world.

Brazil qualified top, losing only once.