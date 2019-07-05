TEHRAN – Iran outside spiker Pouria Fayazi says he has forgotten what Michał Kubiak has said about the Iranian people and will shake hand with the Polish player in the 2019 Volleyball Nations League final round.

Team Melli have been drawn in Pool B along with Brazil and Poland. Pool A consists of the hosts the U.S., France and Russia.

The Iranian team, who are looking for the VNL first medal, will start the competition with a match against powerhouse Poland on July 11. Team Melli will meet Brazil on July 12.

The VNL final round will be held in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States from July 10 to 14.

Iran will face Poland, while the European team will take advantage of the service of Kubiak, who will return to the action after six-match sanction.

Kubiak had launched a stinging attack on Iranian nation in #PrawdaSiatki YouTube program in June.

“We are very emotional and sometimes such provocations are inevitable but only in the heat of battle. It has nothing to do with personal animosities. The match is over and I've already forgotten everything that Kubiak said. I respect him because he is really a great player in terms of sports level. He is among the world’s top players,” Fayazi said in an interview with Siatka.

“Kubiak has his own style and I am not going to talk about him, because we are all human beings and we all make mistakes. I have read several books about the history of Iran and Poland. Relations between our countries have always been good,” the MKS Będzin player added.

“I've already forgotten what Kubiak said. Outside the game, we are all friends together, but on the pitch, sometimes we are angry with together. Personally, I have very good contacts with many players from different countries. Undoubtedly, I will shake hand with Kubiak in Chicago,” Fayazi concluded.