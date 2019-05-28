Iran to file complaint against Michal Kubiak for abusive comments

TEHRAN – Iran Volleyball Federation acting president Afshin Davari says they are filing a complaint to FIVB against Polish volleyball player Michal Kubiak for making abusive comments against the Iranian people.

The 31-year-old player has launched a stinging attack on Iranian nation in in #PrawdaSiatki YouTube program.

“They always insult us into the field and don’t respect us but play innocent. The Iranians think they are great and the best and we are the worst. But I believe that they are fatal, malicious and damned people. For me, this nation doesn’t exist, even though they proudly call themselves Persians, not Arabs. Sometimes we have to play with them, but for me, they don’t exist,” the Poland captain said.

Afshin Davari said they are going to file a complaint against Kubiak in response to the player’s anti-Iranian comments.

“FIVB's Ethics Committee should demand Kubiak explanation for his remarks. He has offended the Iranian people and must accept responsibility for what he has said,” Davari said.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein