VNL Final Round: Plucky Iran fail to qualify for semis

TEHRAN – Iran came back from two sets down against Brazil in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Final Six but failed to win the match.

On Saturday, the Persians lost to Brazil in five-set thriller 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10) in Chicago.

Milad Ebadipour led Iran with 22 points and Ricardo Lucarelli was Brazil’s top scorer with 16 points.

Igor Kolakovic’s team, who had lost to Poland 3-1 in their first match, failed to advance to the semifinals.

Iran finished in fifth place, one place above France.