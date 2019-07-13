Igor Kolakovic satisfied with Iran’s performance against Brazil

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team head coach Igor Kolakovic is satisfied with his team’s performance despite suffering a loss against them.

Iran lost to the South American giants 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10) in Pool B in Chicago and failed to book a place in the 2019 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) semifinals.

“It was one of the best matches I’ve ever coached in my career. The Brazilian team defended well and they were great in serves. We came from two sets down but failed to continue our good run in the fifth set. I am very happy for our performance and showed all the world how strong we are,” Kolakovic said.

“From now on, we will focus on the 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament. We have a difficult task against Russia and Cuba in the competition which will be held in August,” he added.