Iran volleyball team face huge delays at Chicago airport

TEHRAN – Iranian national volleyball team competing at the 2019 Volleyball Nations League Final Round, faced huge delays at Chicago airport on Monday.

The Iranian team arrived in Chicago after a 30-hour flight but was delayed for more four hours.

Director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the Americas, Mohsen Baharvand, condemned the U.S. over mistreatment of Iranian players in the airport.

Iran volleyball federation has also lodged a complaint to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) over the incident.

The VNL final round will be held in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States from July 10 to 14.

Iran have been drawn with Brazil and Poland in Pool B and hosts the U.S. are pitted against Russia and France in Pool A.

The Iranian team, who are looking for the VNL first medal, will start the competition with a match against powerhouse Poland on July 11.

Team Melli will meet Brazil on July 12.

This will be the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein