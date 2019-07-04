Igor Kolakovic names squad for VNL Final Six

TEHRAN – Igor Kolacovic has named his 14-man squad for the 2019 Volleyball Nations League Final Six.

The VNL final round will be held in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States from July 10 to 14.

Iran have been drawn with Brazil and Poland in Pool B of the 2019 Volleyball Nations League Final Six.

The Iranian team, who are looking for the VNL first medal, will start the competition with a match against powerhouse Poland on July 11.

Team Melli will meet Brazil on July 12.

Hosts the U.S. are pitted against Russia and France.

This will be the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

Squad:

Saeid Marouf, Mohammad Mousavi, Milad Ebadipour, Farhad Ghaemi, Pouria Fayazi, Amir Ghafour, Mohammdjavad Manavinezhad, Ali Shafiei, Masoud Gholami, Aliasghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Pouria Yali, Mohammadreza Moazen and Mohammadreza Hazratpour