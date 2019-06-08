Popular theater photo montages on show in Tehran gallery

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photo montages of a number of Iranian plays has been put on view in the Mostaqel Gallery in Tehran under the title “Imagination”.

The photos have been taken by Farhad Javid and are montaged by Tannaz Parvaran, the gallery has announced in a press release published on Saturday.

“The House of Bernard Alba” by Ali Rafiei, “Les Misérables” by Hossein Parsai, “You Were Busy Dying” by Mojgan Khaleqi and “Love Letters from the Middle East” by Kiumars Moradi are among the plays chosen for the exhibit.

Javid is a photographer who won the best photo award at the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival.

Parvaran is a graduate of graphic design and is active as a children’s book illustrator.

The exhibit will be running until June 17 at the gallery located at No.50, Razi St., next to Daneshju Park.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Imagination”.

