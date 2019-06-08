Comic strip on martyr Mohsen Hojaji published

TEHRAN – A comic strip on martyr Mohsen Hojaji, an Iranian soldier who was brutally martyred by Daesh forces in Syria in 2017, was unveiled during a ceremony held at the Student Basij Organization on Saturday.

The book named “Proof of God” has been published by the Ayeh Quranic Cultural Institute and is due to be translated into 30 languages, deputy director of the institute Mehdi Haji said in a press conference held at the organization.

“The English, Arabic and Azeri translations are ready, and other translations will come out soon,” he added.

He also said that the book will help introduce different aspects of the martyr’s life to the youth in Iran and the world.

Hojaji’s parents were also present at the ceremony.

In addition, Hojaji’s biography was published last year by Shahid Kazemi Publications.

The martyr’s friends and family have given an account of the 26-year-old soldier in the book titled “The Proud”, which has been authored by Mohammad-Ali Jafari.

Hojaji, whose name has become synonymous with bravery and struggle against savage terrorism, was captured by Daesh forces near Al-Tanf in southeast Syria on August 7, 2017, and was beheaded two days later.

Photo: An image of a page of the comic strip “Proof of God”. (Fars/Soheil Sahranavard)

RM/YAW