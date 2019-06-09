Doc on life of Abbas Kiarostami to go on screen in Tehran 

TEHRAN – “Along with Wind”, a documentary about the life of Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami and his artistic career, will go on screen on June 22, concurrent with the late director’s birthday.

The film is directed by Mehdi Shadizadeh and will go on screen at the Art and Experience Cinema halls.

The documentary features interviews with several artists and literary figures including Aidin Aghdashlu, Javad Mojabi, Leili Golestan and Kianush Ayyari.



Kiarostami died of cancer on July 5, 2016 at the age of 76.

Photo: Abbas Kiarostami in an undated photo.

