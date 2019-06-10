‘Foreign officials’ trips to Iran shows Iran’s high status’

TEHRAN – A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Majlis says visits by European and non-European officials to Iran shows the dynamic nature of Iran’s diplomacy and the high status of the Islamic Republic.

Hossein Naqavi Hosseini made the remarks while making a reference to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’s arrival in Tehran on Sunday night, ISNA reported.

“We welcome these trips,” Naqavi Hosseini said, adding that the committee has advised Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to boost Iran’s relations with other countries through such visits.

However, he continued, such trips should not lead to attempts by the other sides to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

“Our strategy is clear. We won’t hold talks and we won’t accept mediation,” the MP added.

Maas, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday night, held talks on Monday with Foreign Minister Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani on ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and easing up the tension between Iran and the United States.

Speaking in a press conference with Zarif on Monday, Maas said Germany supports efforts to preserve the JCPOA and recognizes Iran’s right to enjoy benefits of the deal.

