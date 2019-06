TEHRAN- The number of real estate deals in Tehran City fell 36.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21-May 21), compared to the same month in the past year.

TCCIMA data also revealed that Ordibehesht witnessed 12,128 deals in this year, which is 3.5 times more than that of its previous month, Farvardin.

MA/MA