South Pars platform 14B shipped toward installation spot

TEHRAN – Platform 14B of Iran’s South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) was shipped in Bandar Abbas, the capital city of southern province of Hormozgan, on Tuesday to be installed on its designated offshore spot, Tasnim reported.

Platform 14B, which is the third platform of South Pars phase 14 of development, will add 500 million cubic feet of gas per day to the capacity of the gas field.

The 2500-ton platform is built in a 115-month period and the estimated costs of the project are reported to be $570 million.

This project is 100 percent implemented by Iranian engineers and experts and more than 60 percent of its equipment is also domestic.

The first platform of phase 14 of developing South Pars gas field started operation in summer 2018 and the second platform namely 14C was shipped in September 2018 and the installation operation of this platform were completed in October 2018.

Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) is in charge of implanting development phases of the giant gas field.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

