Iranian musicians to perform at London’s Kings Place

TEHRAN – Iranian setar virtuoso Mehdi Rostami and his brother Adib, who is a tombak player, are scheduled to give a concert at the Kings Place Hall in London on July 6.

They will perform selections from their debut album “Melodic Circles”.

The album, which is a collection of traditional Iranian and Kurdish music, was released by the ARC label in the UK in 2018. “Melodic Circles” was among the top 10 albums of 2018 selected by Songlines Magazine.

Photo: A poster for Iranian musicians Mehdi and Adib Rostami’s concert at the Kings Place Hall in London.

