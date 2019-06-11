PBO publishes general outlines on budget bill amendment

TEHRAN- Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) has published a report titled “Budget Amendment Outline” including 23 major policies with cutting budget’s direct dependence on oil income as the major approach, IRIB reported on Monday.

The organization has published the report on its website and it is due to be investigated in the High Council for Economic Coordination.

The outline has been prepared with the aim of supplying reliable source of budget for the country and promoting the government’s performance in this due, supporting production and employment, setting stability in macro economy and elevating the people’s livelihood status.

In late December, President Hassan Rouhani presented the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year 1398, which started on March 21, to the Majlis.

The proposed bill amounts to 17.03 quadrillion rials (about $405 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

Last week, Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Farhad Dejpasand said that reducing the current year’s budget dependency on oil exports is the most important economic objective in the country.

MA/MA