Mohammad Motamedi to give benefit concert for Lorestan flood victims

TEHRAN – Iranian vocalist Mohammad Motamedi will be giving a charity concert in Tehran to raise funds for the flood victims in the Lorestan region.

The concert will take place at the Milad Hall of the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds on June 19, he said during a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

The concert has been organized by the Association of Freedom and Development Watch, and musician Hossein Zandi will collaborate as the conductor, Motamedi added.

The March heavy rainfall in Lorestan and several other provinces in western, southwestern and northeastern Iran led to severe flooding, which struck and damaged many cities and villages.

Photo: Mohammad Motamedi in an undated photo.

