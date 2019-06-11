British embassy supports subversive movements, MP says

TEHRAN – The British embassy has supported subversive movements and is in contact with the opposition, a parliamentarian warned on Tuesday.

“This is due to the shortcoming of our foreign diplomatic apparatus which is indifferent to such issues,” Mehr quoted Nasrollah Pezhmanfar as saying.

“The Foreign Ministry, by taking a weak stance, has emboldened embassies to take unorthodox measures,” said Pezhmanfar, a member of the Majlis Cultural Committee.

He was referring to a mixed-gender party hosted by the British embassy in Tehran.

“Embassies can hold a series of ceremonies such as national and religious events but their measures should be in line with the rules and regulations of the host country,” he added.

Iranian law bans mixed-gender parties and alcoholic drinks.

On Monday, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani criticized British diplomats in Tehran for organizing a mixed-gender party where alcohol was served during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Larijani ordered an investigation into the party.

MH/PA