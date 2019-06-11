Tehran street titled “Handicrafts Parade” 

TEHRAN – Authorities in the capital city of Tehran have granted the title of “Handicrafts Parade” to a downtown street, where there are tens of shops specialized in handicrafts, CHTN reported.

The title was given to Nejatollahi Street (former Villa) on June 10, which marks the World Handicrafts Day, in a ceremony attended by a host of people including Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi, tourism chief Ali-Asghar Mounesan, Ghada Hijavi, the head of World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region and several other officials.

The street, situated south of Karim Khan Blvd, rings a bell for Iranian nationals and even travelers to the ancient land when it comes to buying or browsing Iranian handicrafts.

According to data compiled by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, over two million artisans are currently working in various fields of handicrafts across Iran.

