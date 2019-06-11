Iran may play Japan in friendly: official

TEHRAN – Iran will likely take on Japan in a friendly match in August, Mehdi Taj, head of Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said.

“We have reached an initial agreement for the friendly and will play Japan if Team Melli are not drawn in a same group with Japan in the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Taj said.

“The match will be held in Tehran or Tokyo,” he added.

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed also said he has met the Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima and Kozo Tashima has announced his country’s reediness to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Two teams are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications which begins in September.