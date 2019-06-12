Photo exhibit to explore Azarbaijan villages of 1960s

TEHRAN – An exhibition of rarely-seen photos of remote villages in the Iranian region of Azarbaijan during the 1960s will open at Tehran’s Dena Gallery on Friday.

The exhibition entitled “From Aras Riverside” will put on view a selection of 40 black and white photos taken by Habib Farshbaf when he served as a teacher in the region, the curator of the exhibit, Roshan Noruzi, announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Organized by the Iran Images Photo Agency, the exhibit will run until June 24 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

Photo: A poster for photo exhibition “From Aras Riverside”.

