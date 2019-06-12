Iranian-made freight locomotive unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran’s transport minister unveiled an Iranian-made freight locomotive on the sidelines of the 7th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment, dubbed RAILEXPO 2019.

“This new locomotive can reduce its supply costs to one-sixth while being able to compete with foreign rivals,” IRNA quoted Mohammad Eslami as saying.

Over 170 Iranian and foreign companies from Russia, Turkey, China, Italy, and Latvia took part in Iran RAILEXPO 2019.

The exhibition wrapped up yesterday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Showcasing the latest achievements and technologies of the rail industry in Iran and across the world and providing investment opportunities were pointed out to be the most important goals of this year’s exhibition.

The development of rail transport infrastructure is crucial for sustainable development and economic growth in any country, and Iran has been heavily focusing on expanding its railway infrastructure in recent years.

Last year, during the same exhibition, Iran unveiled the first ever Iranian-made locomotive engine.

According to the manufacturers, the mentioned engine complies with Euro4 standards for reducing fuel consumption and competes with the best European engines in terms of quality.

Currently, Iran has 13,000 kilometers of railway laid, and based on the country’s Sixth National Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2021), the railway network is due to expand to more than 16,400 kilometers.

EF/MA