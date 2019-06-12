Tehran to host intl. kitchen, pool, sauna, bath industries expo

TEHRAN - The 17th International Exhibition of Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Pool Industries and Equipment is due to be held during June 30-July 3 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRIB reported.

Attended by 250 foreign and domestic companies, the event is going to be a place for showcasing the kitchen, bath, sauna, pool industries’ latest advancements and achievements.

According to the organizers, several workshops are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition and several foreign trade delegations from Central Asia and the Persian Gulf region are also due to visit the exhibition to purchase products or sign deals with Iranian manufacturers.

Covering four main categories of kitchen, pool, sauna and bath, the four-day event aims to increase the efficiency of Iranian factories and production units, expand the industry’s export markets, identify problems, barriers and weaknesses in the industry, and also to create a healthy competitive environment for domestic producers to improve their production quality.

The 26th International Tile-Ceramic and Sanitary ware (CERAFAIR 2019) is also due to be held concurrent with this exhibition which provides a greater opportunity for the businessmen, traders and manufacturers of these industries to directly interact and explore avenues of cooperation.

EF/MA