‘Iran to initiate new economic transactions despite U.S. will’

TEHRAN- Iran is to kick off new economic transactions with other countries despite the will of the U.S. that wants to cut Iran’s economic ties with the world, the chairman of Economic Committee of Majlis stated.

In an interview conducted by IRNA, Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi referred to the agreements on trade cooperation with Eurasia region and also customs cooperation agreement with Vietnam recently approved by Majlis and said all these agreements show that the country is initiating some new economic ties.

He said that the U.S. has witnessed the inefficiency of its economic war against Iran.

Referring to the Monday trip of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Tehran and also Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s trip to Tehran on Wednesday, the official said those visits to Iran were aimed to be fruitful and the Islamic Republic will not continue cooperation in the previous way anymore while it expects economic results from such negotiations.

