New Chinese envoy submits credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN – China’s new Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday to submit a copy of his credentials to the Iranian chief diplomat.

During the meeting, the two weighed plans to implement the agreements signed recently between Iran and China among other things, Tasnim reported.

The two sides also discussed developments in Iran-China ties and their cooperation on various issues, including the 2015 nuclear pact, transportation, energy industry and terror fight.

In May last year, Zarif hailed the “serious and friendly” negotiations with Chinese officials during a short trip to Beijing, saying the two countries enjoy strategic relations that are not influenced by outsiders.

He also described China as Iran’s major trade partner and a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that could play a major role in strengthening the international consensus on saving the accord.

