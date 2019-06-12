Tehran seminar explores Sadi, Iqbal poetries

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran hosted a seminar to discuss affinities between Persian poet Sadi (C. 1213-1291) and leading Pakistani poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal (1877 – 1938), with sharpening the focus on Iqbal’s Asrar-e-Khudi (“The Secrets of the Self”).

Tens of prominent Iranian and Pakistani scholars, poets, academia and students attended the event, which was held in close collaboration with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute (ECI). Pakistani Ambassador Riffat Masood, ECI President Muhammad Mehdi Mazaheri and Chairman of the Islamabad-based Allama Iqbal Council, Zulfiqar Cheema were amongst the attendees as well.

In her introductory remarks, the Pakistani envoy appreciated researches being done by Iranians on the philosophy of Iqbal.

The poetry of Iqbal was more or less under the influence of legendary Persian poets Sadi and Hafez, she stated.

“Both Iqbal and Sadi worked for the awakening of society in their own styles leading ultimate to Sufism. Their poetry has no precedent in the world.”

Addressing the seminar, Mazaheri paid rich tributes to Iqbal and Sadi, saying that poetry and philosophy of Iqbal and Sadi are still a great source of guidance for the whole world. He also called Iqbal as the “poet of future”.

Scholar Qasim Safi briefed the concept of Khudi poems of Iqbal and said that the philosophy of Iqbal is “very imperative” for the Muslim world.

Zulfiqar Cheema said that Iqbal was well aware of the challenges being faced by the Muslim world and through his poetry and philosophy he gave a divine message of unity and Khudi to the Muslims of the world.

Calling Iqbal as “Hakim ul Ummat”, Cheema said that Iqbal believed in action and struggle and urged Muslims to follow his message as prescription for the unity of Muslims around the globe.

He stated that Iqbal’s message of Khudi is the need of hour for the present Muslim world.

Pakistani scholar Rashid Naqvi and Yousef Razaiaref , a student from Urdu Department of the University of Tehran, recited poems by Iqbal and Sadi, as they received appreciation from the audience.

A documentary on the poetry of Iqbal and Sadi was also screened while Iranian artists played a musical performance of Iqbal and Sadi's songs.

Published in 1915, Asrar-e-Khudi emphasizes the spirit and self from a religious and spiritual perspective. Many critics have called it Iqbal’s finest poetic work.

