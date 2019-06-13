Ex-Inter coach Stramaccioni signs for Esteghlal

TEHRAN - Andrea Stramaccioni has signed a two-year contract with Iranian football club Esteghlal .

The 43-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract with option for a third worth €1.6m per year.

The Italian tactician best known for his spells in charge of Inter and Udinese.

He had more fascinating adventures in recent years, working at Panathinaikos and Sparta Prague.

Stramaccioni has replaced German coach Winfried Schaefer, who was sacked from his role following his poor results in late April.