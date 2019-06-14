Fire at South Pars SPD9 platform contained

TEHRAN - The fire that broke out on the SPD9 platform of the phases 7, 8 and 9 of South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf has been contained on Wednesday.

According to Shana, the wells of the mentioned phases are in good conditions and no fatalities were reported.

“No one was reportedly killed by the fire at platform SPD9,” the head of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam said, adding that all staff had been evacuated before the fire took hold.

South Pars field, the world’s largest gas field which Iran shares with Qatar, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters.

The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

South Pars is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA