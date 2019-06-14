‘Iran welcomes Japan’s contribution to development of Chabahar Port’

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed satisfaction with Japan’s willingness for expansion of banking and economic ties with Iran and welcomed the Asian country’s contribution to the development of southeastern Chabahar Port.

“Iran welcomes Japan's cooperation and investment in the Chabahar port as well as the Makran region and is ready to attract Japanese investment,” Rouhani said during a meeting on Wednesday attended by high-ranking officials from both sides.

In the meeting, the Iranian president underlined the significance of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Iran, saying “Iran is keen on developing all-out relations with Japan, and we hope that this trip will be a turning point in the relationship between Tehran and Tokyo.”

"We are interested in deep, friendly and long-term relations with Japan," he said, pointing to the concurrence of Abe’s visit to Tehran and the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The relations between the two countries have been very strong in the past, and we have had lasting cooperation in areas such as dam construction, environment and energy,” Rouhani added.

Japan's prime minister also expressed his satisfaction with traveling to Tehran for the second time.

He mentioned the impact of U.S. sanctions on the financial and economic ties between the two countries, and said: “We have had serious negotiations with the U.S. in order to maintain economic relations with Iran, including the import of oil, and we will continue our efforts in this regard.”

"We wish to maintain and expand our economic ties with Iran and to continue buying Iranian oil”, he emphasized.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Tehran on Wednesday afternoon for talks with top Iranian leaders.

