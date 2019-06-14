More Sherlock Holmes stories come to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – More Sherlock Holmes short stories have recently been published in four collections in Persian by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

Created by British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, Sherlock Holmes is a fictional private detective who is known for his proficiency with observation, forensic science and logical reasoning.

Karim Emami is the translator of the stories, which have been selected from among 56 short stories from the books entitled “The Silver Blaze”, “The Yellow Face”, “A Scandal in Bohemia” and “The Golden Pince-Nez”.

Each book contains six short stories narrated by Holmes’ friend and biographer Dr. Watson. “The Red-Headed League”, “The Final Problem”, “The Five Orange Pips”, “The Man with the Twisted Lip” and “The Greek Interpreter” are among the stories.

Sherlock Holmes stories, which are very popular among Iranian book readers, have been previously published in Persian by various publishers.

Photo: A combination photo shows front covers of Persian copies of Sherlock Holmes stories published by Hermes in Tehran.

