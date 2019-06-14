Rouhani says Iran, China’s resistance against U.S. unilateralism benefits world

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that resistance demonstrated by Iran and China against the U.S. unilateralism is beneficial to the world.

During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Rouhani said, “The Iranian people have shown that they become more united and strong against the external pressure and they do not become weak.”

He noted that the U.S. administration’s pressure against Iran and China aimed at dominating the world.

Elsewhere, Rouhani said that Iran’s relations with China are “strategic”.

The two countries have many capacities to expand ties, he added.

He said, “Iran is interested in continuing cooperation with China in spheres of energy, development of infrastructures for sustainable, strategic relations with China in providing China with energy.”

Rouhani also said Iran welcomes “China’s investment” in projects in “southern regions and ports”.

Rouhani added given its exceptional geographical location, Iran is ready to play an important role in the BRI project.

According to Press TV, under the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, China aims to create a modern Silk Road economic belt and a 21st century maritime Silk Road to boost trade.

Projects under the plan include a network of railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks, maritime and other infrastructure links across Central, West and South Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman.

Xi says China will promote steady ties with Iran

Xi said that China will promote steady development of ties with Iran no matter how the situation changes.

He said that China is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in order to promote multilateralism.

“Beijing is ready to promote its cooperation with Iran in fighting terrorism and organized crimes,” he said.

The Chinese president also welcomed Iran’s cooperation in the BRI project.

Xi condemned the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal as the main reason behind rising tensions in the region.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement on June 7 denouncing the unilateral sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and ordered reimposition of sanctions against Iran. The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

Also, on April 22 the U.S. announced that Washington has decided not to extend waivers allowing major importers to continue buying oil from Iran. The waivers ended on May 2.

NA/PA