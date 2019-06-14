Iran now derive masses of MSCs from umbilical cord

TEHRAN- Mesenchymal stem cells derived from umbilical cord is now produced in large scales, said an expert of research and development in Royan Research Institute.

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) are multipotent stromal cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types, including osteoblasts (bone cells), chondrocytes (cartilage cells), myocytes (muscle cells) and adipocytes (fat cells which give rise to marrow adipose tissue).

This mass production of MSCs was achieved by a cooperation between Royan Research Institute and Celltech Pharmed-Stem Cell, Leila Qaderi told IRNA on Tuesday.

According to Qaderi, Mesenchymal stem cells are used for treatment of nervous system diseases such as brain paralysis, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson and spine injuries.

“MSCs are usually derived from bone marrow, fat tissues and dental pulp, but we have derived them from umbilical cord tissues that were previously thrown away.”

The advantages of this procedure is that it is non-invasive, there is a lower risk of contamination and the donors are very young, she said.

According to Qaderi, Royan institute will also soon start a research project about using MSCs for treating arthritis.

She added that similar projects are underway; including extracting stem cells from dental pulp and using stem cells for treating people with arthritis.

SJ/MQ/MG