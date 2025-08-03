Khorramshahr-Basra passenger service begins for Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN--The Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has officially launched the Khorramshahr–Basra passenger route to facilitate the transport of Arbaeen pilgrims via the Persian Gulf.

Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and PMO Managing Director, announced that the first journey to Iraq’s port of Basra commenced on Friday, August 1, 2025. Depending on demand, up to four round-trips per day have been planned, news.mrud.ir reported.

The 17-nautical mile route is the shortest maritime corridor for pilgrims heading to the holy shrines in Iraq and was activated to strengthen bilateral ties and improve pilgrimage infrastructure.

Rasouli stated that following high-level meetings with Iraqi counterparts and coordination over recent months, the service has resumed for the second consecutive year.

A private-sector vessel with a 235-passenger capacity and advanced onboard amenities is operating on the route to ensure a safe and comfortable journey.

He added that if passenger demand remains high, services may be extended beyond the Arbaeen season into year-round operation, while the number of daily voyages could increase during peak pilgrimage periods.

The move aligns with the PMO’s broader policy to promote maritime tourism and enhance regional passenger transport links.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe undertake this pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers as an expression of their faith and devotion.



KD

