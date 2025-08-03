Former Iran football president Mostafavi laid to rest

TEHRAN – Dariush Mostafavi, former president of the Iran Football Federation, was laid to rest on Sunday at Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in Tehran. He passed away on Friday night at the age of 81 in Tehran due to pancreatic cancer.

Mostafavi was a respected figure in Iranian football, having played for prominent clubs Taj and Persepolis, as well as representing the Iran national football team from 1994 to 1997.

Under his leadership as federation president, Team Melli achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the 1998 World Cup in France—their first qualification since 1978.

Additionally, Mostafavi served as the general manager of Persepolis in 2008, contributing significantly to Iranian football.

His funeral was attended by several notable figures, including Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali, football federation president Mehdi Taj, Iran and Persepolis legendary figure Ali Parvi, Iran’s national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei, and former national players.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Mostafavi’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.