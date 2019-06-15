Several industrial projects inaugurated in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani visited Kerman Province in southeastern Iran on Thursday and Friday and inaugurated several industrial projects, IRNA reported.

The water purification and recycling plant of Zarand Iranian Steel Company (ZISCO)’s Iron Ore Concentrate Complex was among the projects inaugurated by the industry minister.

Some 300 billion rials (nearly $7.15 million) was invested in this project which is expected to reduce the plant’s water consumption and waste by 70 percent.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, Rahmani stressed the importance of employing local workforce in the country’s industrial projects, saying “All industrial units should concentrate their financial activities on their area of origin to bring prosperity to those regions.”

The plant will recycle 6.5 million liters of water every year.

Inaugurated in the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended in March 2019), Zarand Iranian Steel Company has created 160 direct job opportunities in the region.

A copper cathode plants was also inaugurated during the minister’s visit in Jiroft Country in Kerman Province.

The $38-million plant is expected to produce 5000 tons of copper cathode on an annual base and it has created 200 direct job opportunities.

