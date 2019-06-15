Iran's biggest gas storage center launched

TEHRAN – Iran’s biggest gas storage center was inaugurated in an official ceremony in Khorasan Razavi Province in northeastern Iran on Friday, Shana reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by directors of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Central Oilfields Company, as well as the Khorasan Razavi officials.

Located at the Khangiran gas field, the storage center is aimed at storing 10 million cubic meters of natural gas during the hot season.

The nearly $23-million project included the construction of a gas storage facility, electricity boards, control and emergency shutdown systems, production and reproduction pipelines, and connecting injection pipelines to the center.

Discovered in 1967, the Khangiran gas field is the only source of hydrocarbons in the east and northeast of the country, and about 95 percent of its production gas is sour gas.

It began production in 1980 and produces natural gas and condensates. The total proven reserves of the Khangiran gas field are around 17 trillion cubic feet and production is slated to be around 600 million cubic feet per day.

EF/MA