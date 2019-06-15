Croatian opera singer Nadia Bistrovic to perform in Tehran
June 15, 2019
TEHRAN – Croatian opera singer Nadia Bistrovic will be giving a concert named “Make a Wish” in Tehran on Wednesday.
She will perform in company with Iranian pianist Hasti Safai exclusively for an audience of women at the Niavaran Cultural Center, the organizers have announced.
A repertoire of classical and folklore songs in different languages has been arranged for the concert. A number of the songs are in Croatian.
Folk songs composed by Iranian musician Sohrab Kashef will also be performed in a special part of the concert.
Photo: A poster for Croatian opera singer Nadia Bistrovic’s Tehran concert “Make a Wish”.
RM/MMS/YAW
Leave a Comment