Croatian opera singer Nadia Bistrovic to perform in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Croatian opera singer Nadia Bistrovic will be giving a concert named “Make a Wish” in Tehran on Wednesday.

She will perform in company with Iranian pianist Hasti Safai exclusively for an audience of women at the Niavaran Cultural Center, the organizers have announced.

A repertoire of classical and folklore songs in different languages has been arranged for the concert. A number of the songs are in Croatian.

Folk songs composed by Iranian musician Sohrab Kashef will also be performed in a special part of the concert.

Photo: A poster for Croatian opera singer Nadia Bistrovic’s Tehran concert “Make a Wish”.

