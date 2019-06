TEHRAN – Iranian wrestler Amir Arsalan Darabi died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

He was on his way home from his training in Shahriar, west of Tehran.

Darabi represented Iran at the 2018 Cadet Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he finished in fifth place at the 60kg.

The Tehran Times staff offer heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.