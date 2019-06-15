Kono Taro: Paper in Abe’s hand was ‘talking points’, not message from Trump

TEHRAN -- The paper that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had in his hand during the meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was just “talking points” and not a written message from U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Foreign Minister Kono Taro said on Saturday.

Wrong. What PM had in his hand was PM’s talking points, not the message from @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/KUFS9FpA1W — KONO Taro (@konotaromp) June 15, 2019

Taro said it was “wrong” to think it was a written message from Trump.

“What PM had in his hand was PM’s talking points, not the message from Donald Trump,” Taro tweeted.

Prime Minister Abe held talks with Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday. Abe told the Leader that Trump had told him that the U.S. was not seeking a regime change in Iran, that he is ready to help Iran make progress, etc. However, the Leader said Trump does not “deserve” a response.