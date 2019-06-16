Iranian cyclists to ride around the world planting trees, promoting peace

TEHRAN – Two Iranian cyclists, Keramat Azizzadeh and Abdollah Mesbah, have started their trip around the world on their bikes to plant trees and promote peace, IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The two cyclists have marked the beginning of their journey by planting trees at Department of Environment with environment chief Issa Kalantari in attendance.

Azizzadeh, and Mesbah are ambassadors of peace and environmental activists who dedicated 17 years of their life to travel around the world and convey peace massages on their bikes.

Azizzadeh told IRNA that “we have so far planted 2,010 saplings in 5 continents, in an attempt to promote protection of the environment, healthy living and encouraging cycling to tackle air pollution around the world.

“We start our trip in Iran by touring 7 provinces of Alborz, Qazvin, Gilan, Ardabil, East and West Azarbaijan, and plant trees in those provinces,” he added.

“After these provinces, we will travel to Georgia, Armenia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and South America, to cultivate 1,400 trees.

The journey will take 6 months, he concluded.

